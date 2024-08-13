Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cosmo Ferrites reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.69 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Cosmo Ferrites reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.69 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 17.03% to Rs 22.37 crore

Net loss of Cosmo Ferrites reported to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 17.03% to Rs 22.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales22.3726.96 -17 OPM %1.8311.24 -PBDT-1.061.88 PL PBT-2.250.68 PL NP-1.690.36 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: Nykaa Q1 PAT soars 152% to Rs 13.64 crore, revenue jumps 23%

Kitchen and personal care brand Beco raises $10 mn in pre-Series B round

Premium

Micro credit boss Muhammad Yunus may need to curb anathema to profit

Wish I could bring down taxes to nil, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Indian smartphone market grows 7.2%, reaching 69 million in H1 2024

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 4:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story