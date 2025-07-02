Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cost inflation index notified at 376 for FY26 compared to 363 in previous year

Cost inflation index notified at 376 for FY26 compared to 363 in previous year

Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
The Income Tax Department has notified the Cost Inflation Index or CII for the current financial year 2025-26 (for assessment year 2026-27). The CII for the financial year 2025-26 has been notified at 376 and will be used to compute the indexed cost of acquisition for assets sold in FY 2025-26. This new index number will take effect on April 1, 2026. The CII stood at 363 in previous year.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

