Cost inflation index notified at 376 for FY26 compared to 363 in previous year

The Income Tax Department has notified the Cost Inflation Index or CII for the current financial year 2025-26 (for assessment year 2026-27). The CII for the financial year 2025-26 has been notified at 376 and will be used to compute the indexed cost of acquisition for assets sold in FY 2025-26. This new index number will take effect on April 1, 2026. The CII stood at 363 in previous year.

