CRIZAC IPO subscribed 46%

The initial public offer of CRIZAC received bids for 1,17,61,654 shares as against 2,58,36,909 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Wednesday (2 July 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.46 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 2 July 2025 and it will close on 4 July 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 233 and 245 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 61 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO is solely an offer for sale of 3,51,02,041 equity shares at the upper price band. Promoter Pinky Agarwal will sell shares worth Rs 723 crore, while Manish Agarwal will sell shares worth Rs 137 crore through the offer. The company will not get any money from the offer, as the entire amount will go to the selling shareholders.

Incorporated in 2011, CRIZAC is a B2B education platform that offers international student recruitment solutions to higher education institutions around the world. These institutions are located in the UK, Canada, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. The company works with over 10,000 registered agents and has processed more than 7.11 lakh student applications across over 75 countries, partnering with 173 global institutions. Crizac has a presence in Cameroon, China, Ghana, and Kenya. As of March 31, 2025, it has a team of 368 employees and 12 consultants. It operates two foreign subsidiaries, including Crizac UK, which was fully acquired in November 2023.