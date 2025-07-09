Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Omax Autos Ltd, Virinchi Ltd, Dynemic Products Ltd and AKI India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 July 2025.

Omax Autos Ltd, Virinchi Ltd, Dynemic Products Ltd and AKI India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 July 2025.

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd soared 14.05% to Rs 19 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8506 shares in the past one month.

Omax Autos Ltd surged 12.53% to Rs 104.09. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 33903 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3760 shares in the past one month.

Virinchi Ltd spiked 11.48% to Rs 23.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 69136 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33386 shares in the past one month.

Dynemic Products Ltd jumped 11.06% to Rs 338.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2837 shares in the past one month.

AKI India Ltd added 9.81% to Rs 15.11. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28136 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India Ratings and Research assigns 'A/A1' rating to debt facilities of Kuantum Papers

Sammaan Capital proposes public issue of NCDs up to Rs 200 cr

Oriana Power sizzles as arm secures BESS project deal with RVUNL in Rajasthan

Lupin inks licensing deal with Zentiva for biosimilar Certolizumab Pegol

HERE Technologies partners with Genesys International

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story