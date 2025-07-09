Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin inks licensing deal with Zentiva for biosimilar Certolizumab Pegol

Lupin inks licensing deal with Zentiva for biosimilar Certolizumab Pegol

Image
Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Lupin announced that it has entered into a license and supply agreement with Zentiva, k.s. for the commercialization of its biosimilar Certolizumab Pegol.

Under the terms of the agreement, Lupin will be responsible for the development, manufacturing, and supply of the product within the agreed territories. Zentiva will handle commercialization activities across Europe and the CIS markets, leveraging its extensive commercial infrastructure and regulatory expertise in the region. Lupin will retain commercialization rights in other regions, including the USA and Canada.

As part of the deal, Zentiva will make a non-refundable payment of up to USD 50 million, tied to regulatory milestones. This includes an upfront payment of $10 million upon execution of the agreement. Both companies will jointly invest in the development of the biosimilar, and profits from defined markets will be shared between the two parties.

Zentiva, k.s. is a leading pharmaceutical company delivering affordable, high-quality medicines to over 100 million people in more than 30 countries, primarily across Europe.

Lupin stated that this partnership with Zentiva aims to expand its market reach and provide high-quality and cost-effective biosimilars to patients worldwide.

The company also clarified that the transaction does not involve any acquisition and Zentiva is not a related party. None of the promoters, promoter group, or group companies have any financial or other interest in the arrangement.

Lupin is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. It specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 114.9% to Rs 772.52 crore on a 13.6% jump in net sales to Rs 5,562.20 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The scrip added 0.43% to Rs 1,930 on the BSE today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

