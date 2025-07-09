Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sammaan Capital proposes public issue of NCDs up to Rs 200 cr

Sammaan Capital proposes public issue of NCDs up to Rs 200 cr

Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Sammaan Capital has approved the public issue by the Company of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 1,000 each (NCDs) for an amount up to Rs 100 crore (Base Issue Size) with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 100 crores (Green Shoe Option), aggregating up to Rs 200 crore (Tranche IV Issue Limit) (Tranche IV Issue), which is within the shelf limit of Rs 2,000 crores.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

