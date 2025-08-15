Keynote Financial Services standalone net profit rises 52.28% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.88% to Rs 6.10 crore

Net profit of Keynote Financial Services rose 52.28% to Rs 3.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.88% to Rs 6.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

