Surat Trade & Mercantile standalone net profit rises 132.95% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.18% to Rs 14.26 crore

Net profit of Surat Trade & Mercantile rose 132.95% to Rs 6.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.18% to Rs 14.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 14.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.14.2614.43-4.14-9.493.944.163.864.126.012.58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News