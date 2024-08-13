Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coventry Coil-O-Matic (Haryana) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Coventry Coil-O-Matic (Haryana) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 4.48% to Rs 21.67 crore

Net profit of Coventry Coil-O-Matic (Haryana) reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.48% to Rs 21.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales21.6720.74 4 OPM %2.86-0.58 -PBDT0.48-0.30 LP PBT0.28-0.48 LP NP0.28-0.48 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

We didn't even get desired coach for Olympics: Indian shuttler Ashwini

Selling your home? Here are tips for a hassle-free transaction

Godrej Industries Q1 results: Profit up 81% at Rs 322 cr on higher income

Patel Engineering Q1 results: Net profit jumps 26% to Rs 48.17 cr

Delhi Aiims warns resident doctors against demonstration on campus

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story