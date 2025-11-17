CP Capital consolidated net profit rises 20.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.20% to Rs 14.85 crore

Net profit of CP Capital rose 20.52% to Rs 10.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.20% to Rs 14.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.14.8514.5385.4580.7314.0013.0913.3212.3810.168.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News