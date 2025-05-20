Cravatex consolidated net profit rises 188.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.42% to Rs 60.52 crore

Net profit of Cravatex rose 188.00% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.42% to Rs 60.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 4.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 and also during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.25% to Rs 173.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 202.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

60.5250.68173.76202.630.84-3.71-0.98-3.782.510.697.858.042.110.306.376.161.440.504.834.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News