Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cravatex consolidated net profit rises 188.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Cravatex consolidated net profit rises 188.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 19.42% to Rs 60.52 crore

Net profit of Cravatex rose 188.00% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.42% to Rs 60.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 4.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 and also during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.25% to Rs 173.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 202.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales60.5250.68 19 173.76202.63 -14 OPM %0.84-3.71 --0.98-3.78 - PBDT2.510.69 264 7.858.04 -2 PBT2.110.30 603 6.376.16 3 NP1.440.50 188 4.834.83 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hindustan Foods consolidated net profit rises 33.93% in the March 2025 quarter

JFL Life Sciences standalone net profit declines 93.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Promact Impex standalone net profit declines 81.61% in the March 2025 quarter

Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery standalone net profit declines 47.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Pasupati Acrylon standalone net profit declines 9.91% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 20 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story