Hindustan Foods consolidated net profit rises 33.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 27.69% to Rs 933.37 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Foods rose 33.93% to Rs 30.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.69% to Rs 933.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 730.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.87% to Rs 109.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 93.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.39% to Rs 3564.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2754.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales933.37730.96 28 3564.382754.71 29 OPM %8.298.29 -8.228.05 - PBDT60.7046.08 32 227.66172.21 32 PBT40.6427.73 47 147.93117.41 26 NP30.7522.96 34 109.6493.02 18

