Hindustan Foods consolidated net profit rises 33.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.69% to Rs 933.37 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Foods rose 33.93% to Rs 30.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.69% to Rs 933.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 730.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.87% to Rs 109.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 93.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.39% to Rs 3564.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2754.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

933.37730.963564.382754.718.298.298.228.0560.7046.08227.66172.2140.6427.73147.93117.4130.7522.96109.6493.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News