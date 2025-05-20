Hindustan Foods consolidated net profit rises 33.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.69% to Rs 933.37 croreNet profit of Hindustan Foods rose 33.93% to Rs 30.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.69% to Rs 933.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 730.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.87% to Rs 109.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 93.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.39% to Rs 3564.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2754.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
