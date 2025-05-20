Promact Impex standalone net profit declines 81.61% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 68.52% to Rs 0.34 crore

Net profit of Promact Impex declined 81.61% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 68.52% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 85.56% to Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 48.88% to Rs 0.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

