Promact Impex standalone net profit declines 81.61% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 68.52% to Rs 0.34 crore

Net profit of Promact Impex declined 81.61% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 68.52% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 85.56% to Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 48.88% to Rs 0.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.341.08 -69 0.911.78 -49 OPM %76.4794.44 -70.3385.39 - PBDT0.200.92 -78 0.221.00 -78 PBT0.180.90 -80 0.150.93 -84 NP0.160.87 -82 0.130.90 -86

First Published: May 20 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

