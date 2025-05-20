Pasupati Acrylon standalone net profit declines 9.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.78% to Rs 168.32 croreNet profit of Pasupati Acrylon declined 9.91% to Rs 11.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.78% to Rs 168.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 176.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 168.23% to Rs 35.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.03% to Rs 621.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 575.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content