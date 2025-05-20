Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery standalone net profit declines 47.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery standalone net profit declines 47.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.38% to Rs 61.81 crore

Net profit of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery declined 47.25% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 23.38% to Rs 61.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 80.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.87% to Rs 11.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.53% to Rs 252.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 230.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales61.8180.67 -23 252.44230.47 10 OPM %6.288.38 -7.827.06 - PBDT3.506.15 -43 17.2813.90 24 PBT3.235.87 -45 16.1712.90 25 NP2.304.36 -47 11.829.62 23

