Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery standalone net profit declines 47.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.38% to Rs 61.81 crore

Net profit of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery declined 47.25% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 23.38% to Rs 61.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 80.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.87% to Rs 11.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.53% to Rs 252.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 230.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

