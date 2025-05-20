JFL Life Sciences standalone net profit declines 93.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 45.94% to Rs 11.73 crore

Net profit of JFL Life Sciences declined 93.28% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 45.94% to Rs 11.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.06% to Rs 4.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 76.24% to Rs 82.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

11.7321.7082.0446.5511.687.1410.009.861.041.487.134.240.681.376.143.800.081.194.163.30

