Creative Newtech consolidated net profit rises 11.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.55% to Rs 392.96 crore

Net profit of Creative Newtech rose 11.99% to Rs 10.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 30.55% to Rs 392.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 301.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.392.96301.012.772.6712.1011.0711.8010.8010.189.09

