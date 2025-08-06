Godrej Agrovet consolidated net profit rises 18.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.09% to Rs 2603.32 crore

Net profit of Godrej Agrovet rose 18.77% to Rs 160.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 135.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.09% to Rs 2603.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2343.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2603.322343.3710.369.65258.37220.71200.49166.11160.52135.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News