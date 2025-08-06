Rites consolidated net profit rises 1.37% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.82% to Rs 489.74 crore

Net profit of Rites rose 1.37% to Rs 80.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 79.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.82% to Rs 489.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 485.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.489.74485.7623.3121.78137.08129.39121.59114.9880.1079.02

