Welspun Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 7.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.13% to Rs 845.05 crore

Net profit of Welspun Enterprises declined 7.41% to Rs 90.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 98.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.13% to Rs 845.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 929.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.845.05929.9621.4517.52165.29162.64153.83153.9490.7698.02

