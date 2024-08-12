Hi-Tech Pipes consolidated net profit rises 125.06% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.01% to Rs 866.98 croreNet profit of Hi-Tech Pipes rose 125.06% to Rs 18.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 35.01% to Rs 866.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 642.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales866.98642.17 35 OPM %4.923.30 -PBDT29.1313.52 115 PBT24.0010.79 122 NP18.058.02 125
