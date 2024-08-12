Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation consolidated net profit rises 28.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.81% to Rs 61.75 croreNet profit of Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation rose 28.50% to Rs 32.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.81% to Rs 61.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 54.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales61.7554.74 13 OPM %97.2396.46 -PBDT40.1036.49 10 PBT40.0536.43 10 NP32.5125.30 28
