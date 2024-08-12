Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation consolidated net profit rises 28.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.81% to Rs 61.75 crore

Net profit of Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation rose 28.50% to Rs 32.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.81% to Rs 61.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 54.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.61.7554.7497.2396.4640.1036.4940.0536.4332.5125.30

