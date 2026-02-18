Creative Newtech enters into strategic business agreement with Passenger Drone Research (PDRL)

To support distribution and market expansion of PDRL products

Creative Newtech has entered into a strategic business agreement with Passenger Drone Research (PDRL) to support pan-India distribution and market expansion of PDRL's drone components and software platforms.

Under the agreement, Creative Newtech will act as Business Growth Partner for pan-India distribution of PDRL's products. Using its nationwide distribution network and strong market reach, Creative Newtech will help drive wider adoption of PDRL's indigenous drone technologies across agriculture, as well as emerging enterprise, logistics, surveillance and defense sectors.

The partnership covers the distribution and market development of PDRL's flagship offerings, including Ag++ Flight Controller, AeroFC V2 flight controller, NamoAG (Navigation for Modern Agriculture), and the AeroGCS software suite, comprising AeroGCS Config, Defence, Green, Orange, and Enterprise editions. These solutions are QCI-compliant, aligned with India's regulatory framework, and support OEMs in meeting indigenization and certification requirements.