CreditAccess Grameen approves raising up to Rs 1500 cr via FCCBs and NCDs

CreditAccess Grameen approves raising up to Rs 1500 cr via FCCBs and NCDs

Image
Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
At board meeting held on 10 December 2025

The board of CreditAccess Grameen at its meeting held on 10 December 2025 has approved the issuance of foreign currency bonds and non-convertible securities on private placement basis in one or more tranches for an aggregate amount of Rs 1500 crore.

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

