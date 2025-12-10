Nifty trades below 25,850 marks; PSU banks decline

The Nifty traded below the 25,850 mark. PSU Bank shares declined after advancing in the past trading session.
At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, lost 88.53 points or 0.10% to 84,577.75. The Nifty 50 index lost 32.80 points or 0.13% to 25,806.85.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.38% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.04%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 726 shares rose and 1,107 shares fell. A total of 225 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.20% to 10.93. The Nifty 30 December 2025 futures were trading at 25,925.10, at a premium of 118.25 points as compared with the spot at 25,806.85.
The Nifty option chain for the 30 December 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 83.8 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 72.8 lakh contracts was seen at 26,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty PSU Bank index slipped 0.42% to 8,216.35. The index jumped 1.29% in the past trading session.
Bank of India (down 1.39%), Union Bank of India (down 1.38%), Bank of Baroda (down 1.05%), Indian Bank (down 0.67%), Punjab & Sind Bank (down 0.62%), UCO Bank (down 0.41%), Central Bank of India (down 0.36%), Canara Bank (down 0.34%), Punjab National Bank (down 0.27%) and State Bank of India (down 0.15%) declined.
On the other hand, Indian Overseas Bank (up 0.68%) and Bank of Maharashtra (up 0.30%) edged higher.
Stocks in Spotlight:
NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) shed 0.30%. The company announced the commencement of commercial operations for a 6.6 MW wind capacity, part of the 100 MW hybrid (windsolar) renewable energy project located in Bhuj, Gujarat.
Zydus Lifesciences rose 0.97%. The company announced the launch of Zyrifa, a biosimilar of Denosumab 120 mg, aimed at improving access to advanced bone-health treatments.
