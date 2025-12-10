Nifty trades below 25,850 marks; PSU banks decline

The domestic equity indices traded with minor cuts in the early afternoon trade. Investors are closely watching the Federal Reserves commentary on growth and inflation to gauge the trajectory of interest rates. Markets broadly anticipate a 25-basis-point rate cut from the Fed today, keeping traders on alert.

The Nifty traded below the 25,850 mark. PSU Bank shares declined after advancing in the past trading session.

At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, lost 88.53 points or 0.10% to 84,577.75. The Nifty 50 index lost 32.80 points or 0.13% to 25,806.85.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.38% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.04%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 726 shares rose and 1,107 shares fell. A total of 225 shares were unchanged. Derivatives: The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.20% to 10.93. The Nifty 30 December 2025 futures were trading at 25,925.10, at a premium of 118.25 points as compared with the spot at 25,806.85. The Nifty option chain for the 30 December 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 83.8 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 72.8 lakh contracts was seen at 26,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty PSU Bank index slipped 0.42% to 8,216.35. The index jumped 1.29% in the past trading session. Bank of India (down 1.39%), Union Bank of India (down 1.38%), Bank of Baroda (down 1.05%), Indian Bank (down 0.67%), Punjab & Sind Bank (down 0.62%), UCO Bank (down 0.41%), Central Bank of India (down 0.36%), Canara Bank (down 0.34%), Punjab National Bank (down 0.27%) and State Bank of India (down 0.15%) declined. On the other hand, Indian Overseas Bank (up 0.68%) and Bank of Maharashtra (up 0.30%) edged higher. Stocks in Spotlight: NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) shed 0.30%. The company announced the commencement of commercial operations for a 6.6 MW wind capacity, part of the 100 MW hybrid (windsolar) renewable energy project located in Bhuj, Gujarat.