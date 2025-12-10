Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades below 25,850 marks; PSU banks decline

Nifty trades below 25,850 marks; PSU banks decline

Image
Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The domestic equity indices traded with minor cuts in the early afternoon trade. Investors are closely watching the Federal Reserves commentary on growth and inflation to gauge the trajectory of interest rates. Markets broadly anticipate a 25-basis-point rate cut from the Fed today, keeping traders on alert.

The Nifty traded below the 25,850 mark. PSU Bank shares declined after advancing in the past trading session.

At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, lost 88.53 points or 0.10% to 84,577.75. The Nifty 50 index lost 32.80 points or 0.13% to 25,806.85.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.38% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.04%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 726 shares rose and 1,107 shares fell. A total of 225 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.20% to 10.93. The Nifty 30 December 2025 futures were trading at 25,925.10, at a premium of 118.25 points as compared with the spot at 25,806.85.

The Nifty option chain for the 30 December 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 83.8 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 72.8 lakh contracts was seen at 26,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index slipped 0.42% to 8,216.35. The index jumped 1.29% in the past trading session.

Bank of India (down 1.39%), Union Bank of India (down 1.38%), Bank of Baroda (down 1.05%), Indian Bank (down 0.67%), Punjab & Sind Bank (down 0.62%), UCO Bank (down 0.41%), Central Bank of India (down 0.36%), Canara Bank (down 0.34%), Punjab National Bank (down 0.27%) and State Bank of India (down 0.15%) declined.

On the other hand, Indian Overseas Bank (up 0.68%) and Bank of Maharashtra (up 0.30%) edged higher.

Stocks in Spotlight:

NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) shed 0.30%. The company announced the commencement of commercial operations for a 6.6 MW wind capacity, part of the 100 MW hybrid (windsolar) renewable energy project located in Bhuj, Gujarat.

Zydus Lifesciences rose 0.97%. The company announced the launch of Zyrifa, a biosimilar of Denosumab 120 mg, aimed at improving access to advanced bone-health treatments.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AU SFB hits record high after Govt approves higher FDI limit

Balu Forge commences operations of its indigenously built empty shell production line in Belgaum

Groww slumps as one-month lock-in ends

Sheetal Cool Products Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Dollar index stays cautiously lower ahead of Fed

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story