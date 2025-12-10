Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AU SFB hits record high after Govt approves higher FDI limit

AU SFB hits record high after Govt approves higher FDI limit

Image
Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

AU Small Finance Bank (SFB) added 2.88% to Rs 999.05 after the bank received an approval from Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, to raise its foreign investment limit from 49% to 74%.

The enhanced limit will provide the bank in maintaining sufficient headroom for foreign investment through permissible mode of investments in compliance with Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy and the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-debt Instruments) Rules, 2019, as amended from time to time.

AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) is a scheduled commercial bank and has established itself as Indias largest small finance bank since commencing its banking journey in April 2017. The bank provides comprehensive banking solutions across deposits, loans, credit cards, premium banking, remittance services, merchant solutions, insurance, and investments. As on 30 September 2025, the bank had a wide network of over 2,626 banking touchpoints across 21 states and 4 union territories.

The banks standalone net profit increased 1.81% to Rs 560.87 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 571.21 crore in Q2 FY25. Total income climbed 14.85% YoY to Rs 5,223.86 crore in Q2 FY26.

The counter hit an all-time high at Rs 1007.65 in intraday today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Balu Forge commences operations of its indigenously built empty shell production line in Belgaum

Groww slumps as one-month lock-in ends

Sheetal Cool Products Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Dollar index stays cautiously lower ahead of Fed

Rabi acreage up around 6% on year

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story