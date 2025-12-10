Balu Forge commences operations of its indigenously built empty shell production line in Belgaum

Balu Forge Industries has commenced operations of its empty shell production line - one of the first 100% indigenously built production line in India - at its greenfield manufacturing campus in Belgaum, Karnataka. The line with an annual production capacity of 360,000 shells has an advanced forging and machining line for large calibre ammunition projectiles.

The empty shell production line enhances Balu Forge's capability to deliver advanced machining solutions for critical applications in the defence industry. The company has plans to further expand the production line to meet the global and domestic demand.

The entire forging line has achieved near 100% automation powered by FANUC Robotics which makes it one of the most advanced both in India and the global defence manufacturing market.

The entire production line has been designed in-house. Over 18 machinery manufacturers were involved in designing, developing and commercialising the 100% Make in India production line. The complete forging line is unmanned and it has been programmed and commissioned in-house with a cycle time of 55 seconds. This development aligns with Balu Forge's long-term strategy to expand its precision engineering portfolio across industries and geographies with continued emphasis on supplying fully machined components. This is a part of the Company's plan to commercialise its greenfield facility in Belgaum, Karnataka. In addition, Balu Forge is also working towards rolling out a number of high precision production lines in a phased manner in the near future, driving the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat mission and serving the Indian defence industry.