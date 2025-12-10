Prime Focus Ltd up for five straight sessions

Prime Focus Ltd is quoting at Rs 206.3, up 7.16% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 55.92% in last one year as compared to a 4.58% slide in NIFTY and a 29.91% slide in the Nifty Media.

Prime Focus Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 206.3, up 7.16% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 25771.55. The Sensex is at 84467.82, down 0.23%. Prime Focus Ltd has gained around 26.79% in last one month.