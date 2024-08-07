Credo Brands Marketing consolidated net profit rises 13.87% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.56% to Rs 123.89 croreNet profit of Credo Brands Marketing rose 13.87% to Rs 9.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.56% to Rs 123.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 118.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales123.89118.49 5 OPM %26.9425.53 -PBDT28.4925.82 10 PBT13.0511.31 15 NP9.778.58 14
