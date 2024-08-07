Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Credo Brands Marketing consolidated net profit rises 13.87% in the June 2024 quarter

Credo Brands Marketing consolidated net profit rises 13.87% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 4.56% to Rs 123.89 crore

Net profit of Credo Brands Marketing rose 13.87% to Rs 9.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.56% to Rs 123.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 118.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales123.89118.49 5 OPM %26.9425.53 -PBDT28.4925.82 10 PBT13.0511.31 15 NP9.778.58 14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Boeing to make design changes to prevent more 737 MAX 9 door panel blowouts

Pak man with Iran ties charged in plot to assassinate gov officials in US

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals gap-up start for Sensex, Nifty; Asian markets upbeat

Asia stocks find some footing amid US recession concerns, Nikkei drops

UK should double public investment to boost long-run growth: Think tank

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story