Credo Brands Marketing consolidated net profit rises 13.87% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.56% to Rs 123.89 crore

Net profit of Credo Brands Marketing rose 13.87% to Rs 9.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.56% to Rs 123.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 118.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.123.89118.4926.9425.5328.4925.8213.0511.319.778.58

