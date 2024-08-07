Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IIFL Finance consolidated net profit declines 32.28% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 13.56% to Rs 2613.40 crore

Net profit of IIFL Finance declined 32.28% to Rs 288.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 425.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.56% to Rs 2613.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2301.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2613.402301.36 14 OPM %57.5664.27 -PBDT482.18660.58 -27 PBT436.16618.36 -29 NP288.06425.40 -32

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

