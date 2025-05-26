Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cremica Agro Foods standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Cremica Agro Foods standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Cremica Agro Foods declined 14.29% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.25% to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

First Published: May 26 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

