RateGain Travel Tech gallops after Q4 PAT climbs 9.6% YoY

RateGain Travel Technologies jumped 8.69% to Rs 549.30 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 9.6% to Rs 54.81 crore while net sales increased 1.9% to Rs 260.69 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Sequentially, the company's net profit dropped 3.1% while net sales fell 6.5% in Q4 FY25 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 72.36 crore in Q4 FY25, up 10.6% year-on-year, but down 1% QoQ. EBITDA for Q4 stood at Rs 60.59 crore, up 11.7% YoY, but down 1.4% QoQ. EBITDA margin came in at 23.2%, higher than the 22.1% in Q3 FY25 and 21.2% in Q4 FY24.

For the full year, net profit surged 43.7% to Rs 208.93 crore while net sales increased 12.5% to Rs 1076.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 over the year ended March 2024. PBT soared 44.1% year-on-year to Rs 272.23 crore in FY25 over FY24. EBITDA rose 22.3% to Rs 232.06 crore in FY25 over FY24. EBITDA margin stood at 21.6% in FY25, higher than 19.8% in FY24.

The company's consolidated net cash from operating activities stood at Rs 119.97 crore in FY25, higher than Rs 151.81 crore in FY24.

RateGain Travel Technologies is a global provider of AI-powered SaaS solutions for the hospitality and travel industry. The company today is one of the worlds largest processors of electronic transactions, price points, and travel intent data helping revenue management, distribution and marketing teams across hotels, airlines, meta-search companies, package providers, car rentals, travel management companies, cruises and ferries drive better outcomes for their business.

