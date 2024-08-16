Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / K G Denim reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.62 crore in the June 2024 quarter

K G Denim reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.62 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 53.68% to Rs 30.24 crore

Net Loss of K G Denim reported to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 9.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 53.68% to Rs 30.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 65.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales30.2465.29 -54 OPM %-48.51-5.45 -PBDT-20.26-8.60 -136 PBT-23.92-12.49 -92 NP-2.62-9.30 72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news updates: Isro's SSLV-D carrying EOS-8 satellite lifts off from Sriharikota

Election Commission to release poll schedule for key states at 3 pm

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, AUGUST 16: Neeraj and Sajjin are set to go under hammer on day 2

Saraswati Saree Depot IPO allotment: See status, GMP, likely listing price

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 800 pts, Nifty tests 24,400; Ola Electric up 9%, HZL down 8%

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story