RIR Power Electronics consolidated net profit rises 32.14% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.08% to Rs 19.87 crore

Net profit of RIR Power Electronics rose 32.14% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 35.08% to Rs 19.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 14.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.19.8714.7110.6710.542.251.481.921.211.481.12

