Laxmi Goldorna House standalone net profit rises 60.91% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Laxmi Goldorna House rose 60.91% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 17.77% to Rs 22.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 26.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.22.1626.9530.4618.224.904.644.854.613.542.20

