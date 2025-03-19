Crisil Ratings reaffirms Global Health's 'AA-/A1+' rating with 'positive' outlook

Global Health (GHL) said that Crisil Ratings has reaffirmed its 'Crisil AA-/Positive/Crisil A1+' ratings on the bank facilities of the company.

Crisil Ratings stated that GHLs Revenue reported 12% on-year growth in the first nine months of fiscal 2025, driven by increase in inpatient volumes owing to bed expansion, improvement in average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB) and sustenance of occupancy levels on year on-year basis.

Operating profitability moderated by 50 basis points (bps) to 24.1% in the first nine months of fiscal 2025 due to decline in operating profitability in the Lucknow hospital while the Patna (Bihar) and Gurugram (Haryana) hospitals registered stable profitability.

At a consolidated level, GHLs revenue may grow 10-12% in fiscal 2025, supported by bed additions, sustenance of occupancy levels at overall level and improvement in ARPOB due to change in case mix.

Operating profitability is expected to sustain at 22-24% despite the moderation expected in the Lucknow hospital due to better profitability in other hospitals, although pre-operative expenses towards bed additions at existing hospitals and commencement of the hospital at Noida (Uttar Pradesh) expected towards the end of fiscal 2025 might partly constrain profitability.

On consolidated basis, revenue grew 21% to Rs 3,278 crore in fiscal 2024 (from Rs 2,712 crore in fiscal 2023), driven by higher inpatient volumes, changes in specialty mix towards higher value specialties leading to better ARPOB as well as better scale up of the Lucknow and Patna hospitals.

The financial risk profile is supported by strong capital structure, healthy debt protection metrics and liquidity. Consolidated adjusted networth stood at Rs 2,900 crore and debt (including lease liabilities) at Rs 802 crore as on 31 March 2024, with gearing at 0.28 time.

GHL has planned capital expenditure (capex) of more than Rs ~2,500 crore over the next 3-5 fiscals. The capex will be funded through a prudent mix of cash accrual and debt. Even though the company may avail of external debt, gearing is expected below 0.5 time over the medium term.

The ratings continue to reflect the experienced management of GHL in therapeutic segments and healthy financial risk profile. These strengths are partially offset by risks related to implementation and timely stabilisation of upcoming hospitals, geographic and therapeutic segmental concentration in revenue and exposure to intense competition.

Global Health operates hospitals in Gurugram, Indore, Ranchi, Lucknow and Patna. The companys consolidated operational bed count stood at nearly 2,373 beds as on 31 March 2024.

The scrip shed 0.64% to currently trade at Rs 1227.95 on the BSE.

