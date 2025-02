Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals consolidated net profit rises 27.74% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.52% to Rs 1769.21 crore

Net profit of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals rose 27.74% to Rs 109.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 85.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 4.52% to Rs 1769.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1692.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1769.211692.6910.638.85189.13144.94151.19112.46109.8485.99

