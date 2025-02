Fiem Industries consolidated net profit rises 16.10% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.07% to Rs 590.12 crore

Net profit of Fiem Industries rose 16.10% to Rs 47.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 40.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 22.07% to Rs 590.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 483.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

