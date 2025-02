Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries consolidated net profit rises 23.70% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.43% to Rs 205.05 crore

Net profit of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries rose 23.70% to Rs 5.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.43% to Rs 205.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 190.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.205.05190.867.066.469.027.746.715.435.014.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News