Bio Green Papers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.21 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 115.69 crore

Net profit of Bio Green Papers reported to Rs 10.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs 115.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales115.690 0 OPM %9.700 -PBDT11.760 0 PBT10.21-0.08 LP NP10.21-0.08 LP

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

