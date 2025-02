Godawari Power & Ispat consolidated net profit declines 36.85% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.86% to Rs 1297.60 crore

Net profit of Godawari Power & Ispat declined 36.85% to Rs 144.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 229.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 0.86% to Rs 1297.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1308.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1297.601308.9217.0425.28228.77331.93191.76296.44144.78229.26

