Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals posts sharp Q4 loss despite revenue growth

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals reported a standalone net loss of Rs 536.81 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 170.54 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 10.90% year-on-year to Rs 2,083.30 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026, versus Rs 1,878.50 crore a year earlier.

Profit before exceptional items and tax increased marginally to Rs 230.66 crore from Rs 229.47 crore in Q4 FY25. The company recorded an exceptional item of Rs 716.04 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA stood at Rs 253 crore, up 2% year-on-year compared with Rs 248 crore in the same period last year.

Segment-wise, the electrical consumer durables (ECD) business posted a 10% rise in revenue to Rs 1,768 crore, though EBIT margins declined to 15.4% from 16.7%. The lighting segment reported 14% revenue growth to Rs 315 crore, with EBIT margins narrowing to 12.2% from 15.9%. On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net loss of Rs 533.93 crore in Q4 FY26 versus a profit of Rs 169.48 crore in Q4 FY25, while revenue grew 10.79% year-on-year to Rs 2,283.27 crore. Promeet Ghosh, MD & CEO, said, Despite a challenging operating environment, we remained focused on advancing the strategic priorities of Crompton 2.0, with continued investments behind brand building, innovation and talent. This disciplined approach is reflected in delivering a robust 10.8% revenue growth across segments with good margins, and the cash flow generation of the business continues to be strong. As part of the diversification strategy, the company launched wares under the brand Crompton during the quarter, which successfully generated consumer interest.

We are also pleased to announce the launch of the new super-premium brand Crompton Rhion. We will introduce a range of products under the brand Crompton Rhion across categories, serving as a platform to showcase the next level of innovation and design capability that have been developed by Crompton through concerted investments in R&D. The Large Kitchen Appliances (LKA) PL will also fold into the Rhion vertical. We will continue to accelerate the Crompton 2.0 journey with a clear focus on premiumisation, expanding and deepening the distribution network, and strengthening innovation capabilitiesenabling us to drive sustainable, long-term value creation. Meanwhile, the board has recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per equity share, representing 150% of face value of Rs 2 each, for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). If approved, the dividend will be paid on or after 7 August 2026 and within 30 days of the AGM.