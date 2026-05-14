Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1514.7, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 24.47% in last one year as compared to a 5.39% drop in NIFTY and a 13.06% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1514.7, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.27% on the day, quoting at 23710.55. The Sensex is at 75385.46, up 1.04%. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has risen around 10.25% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 9.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23896.05, up 2.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.11 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1522.1, up 1.16% on the day. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is up 24.47% in last one year as compared to a 5.39% drop in NIFTY and a 13.06% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.