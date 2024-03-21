Crompton Greaves wins order for solar water pumping system

Under PM-KUSUM scheme for the state of Haryana

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals announced its fourth consecutive win of another landmark solar water pumping system order under the prestigious PM-KUSUM scheme for the state of Haryana. The latest order, sanctioned by the New & Renewable Energy Department Haryana and HAREDA includes the supply, installation, and commissioning of 7.5 HP DC; 10 HP AC and 10 HP DC solar photovoltaic water pumping systems which are worth over Rs. 9 crore.

This achievement is part of a larger initiative led by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE), aiming to replace and establish new connections for 6.5 Lac pumps across India. Total orders accrued till now from HAREDA stands at Rs 65.6 crore.

Moreover, Crompton has secured a Letter of Empanelment for 2500 solar pumping systems in Maharashtra from MSEDCL (Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co.) for 500 systems and MEDA (Maharashtra Energy Development Agency) for 2000 systems.

Another Letter of Empanelment has been received for 1000 solar pumping systems in Rajasthan from Commissionerate of Horticulture, Rajasthan. Total value of Letter of Empanelment received amounts to appx Rs 85 crores, marking another step forward in its commitment to agricultural sustainability.

This significant development, coupled with the recent fourth order from Haryana and LOE from Maharashtra and Rajasthan Govt., further demonstrates Crompton's growing footprint and dedication to providing sustainable solutions and leveraging technology for a greener future.

