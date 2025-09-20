Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Crompton receives work order from Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam

Crompton receives work order from Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam

Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has received a Letter of Award from Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam for design, manufacture, supply, transport, installation, testing and commissioning of Off grid DC & AC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping System (SPWPS) under Component-B of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyaan (PM KUSUM-B) which is being implemented in Madhya Pradesh as PM Krishak Mitra Surya Yojana. The order is valued at Rs 4.28 crore approximately.

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

