Indegene partners with Datavant to enhance clinical trial recruitment

Indegene said that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Datavant to enhance patient recruitment for clinical trials, with a focus on rare disease and other complex studies.

By embedding Datavants bespoke data enrichment capabilities into Indegenes NEXT Patient Recruitment platform, the two companies are enabling faster trial enrollment, fewer screen failures, and more efficient recruitment processes for biopharmaceutical organizations.

Patient recruitment is one of the biggest challenges in clinical development. This is especially true for rare diseases, where eligible patients are few and scattered. Datavant runs the largest health data retrieval network in the country. It covers more than 80,000 hospitals and clinics and processes over 100 million patient records every year.

Indegene offers a range of digital solutions for clinical trial recruitment. Together, the two companies intend to make it easier to identify participants for studies based on specific health data. The result is more eligible participants have an opportunity to connect to the trials designed for their specific health conditions, including patients with rare and complex diseases. The partnership enables biopharma companies to reduce site-level screen failures, accelerate enrollment timelines, improve the screen-to randomization ratios, and drive more informed decision-making. Ram Yeleswarapu, SVP, Enterprise Clinical Solutions at Indegene, said: "We are doubling down on enhancing our capabilities to deliver digital-first recruitment solutions for clients to transform clinical trial execution. Our partnership with Datavant is a key step in this journey.

By integrating secure, real-time access to consented patient medical records into our screening process, we are minimizing one of the greatest challenges in clinical trials screen failures at sites due to incomplete and ineffective pre-screening. This collaboration reinforces our positioning as the industry's premier digital-first recruitment partner, empowering sponsors and sites with data-driven approaches that deliver measurable outcomes. Indegene is a digital-first, life sciences commercialization company. It helps biopharmaceutical, emerging biotech and medical device companies develop products, get them to the market, and grow their impact through the life cycle in a more effective, efficient and modern way. The company's consolidated net profit increased by 32.73% to Rs 116.40 crore on a 12.46% rise in revenue to Rs 760.80 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.