Cropster Agro standalone net profit declines 37.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:22 AM IST
Sales rise 102.88% to Rs 55.69 crore

Net profit of Cropster Agro declined 37.52% to Rs 3.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 102.88% to Rs 55.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.24% to Rs 12.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 220.05% to Rs 194.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 60.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales55.6927.45 103 194.3060.71 220 OPM %6.5718.58 -6.6218.15 - PBDT3.665.17 -29 13.4211.09 21 PBT3.665.17 -29 13.4211.08 21 NP3.235.17 -38 12.9911.08 17

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

