Cropster Agro standalone net profit declines 37.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 102.88% to Rs 55.69 crore

Net profit of Cropster Agro declined 37.52% to Rs 3.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 102.88% to Rs 55.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.24% to Rs 12.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 220.05% to Rs 194.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 60.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

55.6927.45194.3060.716.5718.586.6218.153.665.1713.4211.093.665.1713.4211.083.235.1712.9911.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News