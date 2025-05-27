Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Pesticides consolidated net profit rises 1953.77% in the March 2025 quarter

India Pesticides consolidated net profit rises 1953.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:22 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 64.06% to Rs 207.24 crore

Net profit of India Pesticides rose 1953.77% to Rs 21.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 64.06% to Rs 207.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 126.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.58% to Rs 82.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 60.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.78% to Rs 828.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 680.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales207.24126.32 64 828.61680.41 22 OPM %15.323.03 -14.4312.73 - PBDT33.605.97 463 129.5697.37 33 PBT28.862.01 1336 111.3782.30 35 NP21.771.06 1954 82.1860.17 37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vibrant Global Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.87 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Caspian Corporate Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.70 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Tatia Global Venture consolidated net profit rises 60.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Blue Dart Express consolidated net profit declines 29.09% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story