India Pesticides consolidated net profit rises 1953.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 64.06% to Rs 207.24 crore

Net profit of India Pesticides rose 1953.77% to Rs 21.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 64.06% to Rs 207.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 126.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.58% to Rs 82.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 60.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.78% to Rs 828.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 680.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

207.24126.32828.61680.4115.323.0314.4312.7333.605.97129.5697.3728.862.01111.3782.3021.771.0682.1860.17

