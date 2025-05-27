Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vibrant Global Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.87 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Vibrant Global Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.87 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:22 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 13.96% to Rs 82.06 crore

Net loss of Vibrant Global Capital reported to Rs 7.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.96% to Rs 82.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 72.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 47.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.71% to Rs 281.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 241.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales82.0672.01 14 281.96241.58 17 OPM %-9.75-3.97 -3.1524.10 - PBDT-8.71-3.84 -127 4.6752.70 -91 PBT-9.40-4.48 -110 2.2150.34 -96 NP-7.870.75 PL -0.4747.67 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Caspian Corporate Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.70 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Tatia Global Venture consolidated net profit rises 60.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Blue Dart Express consolidated net profit declines 29.09% in the March 2025 quarter

Jindal Drilling & Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 71.61 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story