Vibrant Global Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.87 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.96% to Rs 82.06 crore

Net loss of Vibrant Global Capital reported to Rs 7.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.96% to Rs 82.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 72.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 47.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.71% to Rs 281.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 241.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

82.0672.01281.96241.58-9.75-3.973.1524.10-8.71-3.844.6752.70-9.40-4.482.2150.34-7.870.75-0.4747.67

