Sanathan Textiles consolidated net profit declines 16.48% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.17% to Rs 732.18 crore

Net profit of Sanathan Textiles declined 16.48% to Rs 43.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 52.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.17% to Rs 732.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 756.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.87% to Rs 160.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 133.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.39% to Rs 2998.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2957.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

732.18756.132998.612957.509.2310.468.767.6668.8783.39262.31225.8057.3172.35216.45181.4143.6552.26160.45133.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News